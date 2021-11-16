Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BDT. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The company has a market cap of C$563.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.48. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$10.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.