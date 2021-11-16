BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT:PHGE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 183,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

PHGE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

