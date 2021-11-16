BioLineRx (BLRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BLRX opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $42,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.