Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $325.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.13. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -181.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,512 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

