Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2,283.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,512 shares of company stock worth $76,254,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $325.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -181.01 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

