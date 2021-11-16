Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt Sells 24,604 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

