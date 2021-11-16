Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $572,000.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $5.45 on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $665.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.