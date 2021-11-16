Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,831,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPK opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Bespoke Extracts has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Bespoke Extracts alerts:

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Extracts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Extracts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.