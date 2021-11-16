Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,831,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPK opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Bespoke Extracts has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Bespoke Extracts
