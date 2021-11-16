Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.23. 18,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,652. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $306.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

