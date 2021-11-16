Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 104,851 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 95,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

