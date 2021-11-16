Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $565.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $374.00 and a one year high of $567.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.36 and its 200 day moving average is $485.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

