Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.12.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 794,864 shares of company stock worth $220,209,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average of $255.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

