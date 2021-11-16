Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $8.84 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

