BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $506.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.05.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 597,477 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 532,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 232,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

