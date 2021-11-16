BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BellRing Brands stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

