Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

