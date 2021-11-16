Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $107,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

