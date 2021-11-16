Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in OPKO Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,823 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPK stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

