Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 271,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 49.1% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period.

GRUB opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

