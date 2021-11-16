BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Pi Financial

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBTV. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

BBTV opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03. BBTV has a 12 month low of C$4.92 and a 12 month high of C$15.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

