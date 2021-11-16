Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 1,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

MDLZ opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.