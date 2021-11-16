Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $85.31 and a 12-month high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

