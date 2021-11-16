Bath Savings Trust Co Has $438,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after acquiring an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

