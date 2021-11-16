Barry R. Goldman Sells 962 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AYI opened at $220.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.84 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,982,000 after purchasing an additional 86,960 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.