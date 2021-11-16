Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barry Callebaut has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,363.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,385.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,381.42. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $2,135.00 and a 1 year high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

