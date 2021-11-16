Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Barnes Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. Barnes Group has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.