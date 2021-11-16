Barclays Upgrades Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) to “Overweight”

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barry Callebaut presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,363.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,385.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,381.42. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $2,135.00 and a 1-year high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

