Barclays Reiterates “GBX 170” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.52). 139,994,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,966,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 386.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

