Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDWWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RDWWF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Redrow has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

