Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 59,477 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $25,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66,246 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after buying an additional 64,650 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 36,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.