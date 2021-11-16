Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.44 Million Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.29% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $27,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

