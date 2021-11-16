Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 12.78% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $26,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EQL opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $82.93 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80.

