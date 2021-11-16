Bank of America Corp DE Buys 280,786 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,267,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $27,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

KRG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

