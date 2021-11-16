Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAND. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.85.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54, a PEG ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

