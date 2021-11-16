Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 23,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.