Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,583 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday.

HOPE stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

