Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after buying an additional 630,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after buying an additional 295,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after buying an additional 140,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 43.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.