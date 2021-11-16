Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

