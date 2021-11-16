Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

