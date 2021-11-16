Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEV shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ZEV opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

