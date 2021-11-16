Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.40. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

