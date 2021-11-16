B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Telos in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $17.54 on Monday. Telos has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In related news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $587,544.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 166,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,460.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Telos by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Telos by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

