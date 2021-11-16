B. Riley Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $22.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Telos alerts:

NASDAQ TLS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.