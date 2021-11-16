B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.06 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99. Celsius has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1,241.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 46.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

