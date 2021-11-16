B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 35 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $315.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,709 shares of company stock worth $6,457,396 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

