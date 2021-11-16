B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Amundi purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $168,944,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $110,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

