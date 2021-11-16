B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 936.2% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,967 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

NYSE TWTR opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -220.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.