B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Insulet by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Insulet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Insulet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $316.22 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

