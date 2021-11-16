B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,090,994. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $254.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.20 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.86.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

