B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.08 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,478 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 533,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.